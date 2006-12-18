Ben Hazlewood & Yellow Snow are celebrating deciding on a new band name by heading up north on their first-ever summer tour road trip.

They will be playing in Whangarei, Russell, Kerikeri, Raglan, Hamilton, Mt Maunganui and Auckland , from January 4th to 14th 2007.

Formerly Phil Harmonic, the boys from Wellington High (Ben, Andreas, Chris & Alexei) took third place at the Wellington regional rockquest finals with their brand of pop rock, described by judges as "radio-friendly". After getting their lead singer Ben Hazlewood back from NZ Idol, they have been writing, gigging and hogging their old school's band rooms to get ready for the band's massive summer on the road. "We're real, our songs rock live and we're just looking forward to proving it" says Ben.

For Ben in particular, the tour is a chance to show his real passion, writing and performing original songs. "It's what I've always wanted to do. It's what makes me happy." People assume he's got a record contract through being on NZ Idol, but that's not true. His aims are modest: get exposure for the band, save some money and eventually make it to a recording studio.

Presented by Starlight Music, the tour will feature some of New Zealand's hottest young bands, including The Midnight Youth ( Auckland), who opened for INXS this year, and the punk rock style of Eqwanox (Hamilton). Northland venue guests will be Auckland singer-songwriters Jamie Gray and Mila Gurney. All ages gigs feature in Raglan and Auckland .

Tickets are available from venues. For tour info, dates and myspace link visit:

http://www.yellowsnowband.com

Tour Dates:

Thurs 4th Jan: Whangarei, The Butter Factor, 8pm

Fri 5th Jan: Russell, The Duke of Marlborough, 8pm

Sat 6th Jan: Keri Keri, The Homestead, 8pm

Thurs 11th Jan: Raglan ALL AGES, Aqua Velvet, 6pm

Thurs 11th Jan: Raglan, Aqua Velvet, 10pm

Fri 12th Jan: Mt Maunganui, The Home Bar, 9pm

Sat 13th Jan: Hamilton, The Castle, 9pm

Sun 14th Jan: Auckland ALL AGES, The Boardroom, 4pm

Sun 14th Jan: Auckland, The Boardroom, 9pm

Click for a large photo: