Matt Saunoa and Frankie Stevens will be performing at Palmerston North's New Year's party in The Square which runs from 6pm till midnight.
You beat me to it Admin - came here today to report that. Will still give edited report from Manawau Standard anyway:
"Local feel for party to see in New Year
New Zealand Idol winner Matt Saunoa tops the billing at the New Year's Eve party in the Square.(Palmerston North)
Local bands International Rescue, Smokey Feel and Twisted join host NZ Idol judge Frankie Stevens at the free family show, which will include a children's show from 6 to 8pm followed by the main show until midnight and a fireworks finale. International Rescue creats a sound that incorporates the best hits from the 70s 80s and 90s to today's charts. Twisted is a local ensemble and you will probably feel like dancing once they hit the stage. Smokey Feel is also a local group that will rock the evening with grunge music.
The alcohol-free concert is funded by the Palmerston North City Council"
Also includes coloured picture of Matt singing on Idol. He's wearing 3/4 pants, brown hoodie, black socks and white shoes - one of the best dressed people?:?
I'll be raging it up in Palmy!! Except not with Matt and Frankie, thankyouverymuch.
And not on Idolblog like 2 Years ago, with Blah and cantdecide (I think) :)
Lol looks liek Levins been ditched but we've had our fair share of the Mattness.
i'll be raging it up at The Mount ;)
Isn't that cute.
Matt has a new official webpage www.mattsaunoa.com
So, he's actually still singing then? I've often wondered how he was going in his career ...
2007/2008 new year Frankie
2007/2008 new year Frankie Stevens was in Picton!!
