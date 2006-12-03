Top 2: Matt makes David Hartnell's Best Dressed List 2006

Submitted by admin on 3 December, 2006 - 10:09pm

Congratulations Matt for making David Hartnell's Best Dress List for 2006. Best overall was Carolyn Robinson. Worst overall was the Mad Butcher (Peter Leitch). Iain Stables is on the Worst Dress list.

You can find the full list in this week's Woman's Weekly.

Submitted by chevy on 31 December, 2006 - 6:40pm.

looks like New Zealand has

looks like New Zealand has moved on and this is the new fad? ok then :D

Submitted by Tyrique on 6 December, 2006 - 10:29pm.

*pukes* They can't be

*pukes* They can't be serious.......

Submitted by Chingz on 5 December, 2006 - 7:09pm.

WHAT THE HECK IS

WHAT THE HECK IS THIS?!

Hoodies with blazers, ugly green scarf, tight tee showing off his keg.. What in the world? David, you've got to be kidding...

Submitted by miss_chaos on 5 December, 2006 - 4:18pm.

Wait - why does a guy who

Wait - why does a guy who has New Zealand's worst style get to judge this?

ALL COMMENTS DISREGARDED UNTIL THE TARTAN BOWTIE IS GONE

Submitted by Alaina Roar on 5 December, 2006 - 4:05pm.

Two words - grey top.

Two words - grey top. :|

Submitted by SingaBoi on 5 December, 2006 - 4:04pm.

Did he give the $50,000 to

Did he give the $50,000 to this guy or something? Because almost all the other idol's had better dress sense than him (or the stylist was just stumped when it came to styling him)

Submitted by Alaina Roar on 5 December, 2006 - 4:06pm.

Maybe David Hartnell had

Maybe David Hartnell had lost his glasses at the time...

Submitted by chevy on 4 December, 2006 - 10:34pm.

That is just so excellent

That is just so excellent and Matt could do the catwalk thingy :)

Submitted by Loyal on 4 December, 2006 - 2:22pm.

Yeh well, wonder what week

Yeh well, wonder what week they looked at him!:?

Bet he never would have expected that either!

Submitted by ~E~ on 4 December, 2006 - 12:05pm.

lol Why...Some how the time

lol Why...Some how the time when he wore all black with that hideous green scarf comes streaming back to my mind...*Augh*

Submitted by TuiKiwi on 3 December, 2006 - 10:18pm.

baha

baha

Submitted by admin on 3 December, 2006 - 10:13pm.

And now for my non-news

And now for my non-news personal opinion: Matt being on that list is the biggest joke ever!!!!!

Submitted by Blah on Toast on 3 December, 2006 - 10:12pm.

Hmmm...how did he manage

Hmmm...how did he manage that?!

My discussions