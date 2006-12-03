Congratulations Matt for making David Hartnell's Best Dress List for 2006. Best overall was Carolyn Robinson. Worst overall was the Mad Butcher (Peter Leitch). Iain Stables is on the Worst Dress list.
You can find the full list in this week's Woman's Weekly.
looks like New Zealand has moved on and this is the new fad? ok then :D
*pukes* They can't be serious.......
WHAT THE HECK IS THIS?!
Hoodies with blazers, ugly green scarf, tight tee showing off his keg.. What in the world? David, you've got to be kidding...
Wait - why does a guy who
Wait - why does a guy who has New Zealand's worst style get to judge this?
ALL COMMENTS DISREGARDED UNTIL THE TARTAN BOWTIE IS GONE
Two words - grey top. :|
Did he give the $50,000 to
Did he give the $50,000 to this guy or something? Because almost all the other idol's had better dress sense than him (or the stylist was just stumped when it came to styling him)
Maybe David Hartnell had
Maybe David Hartnell had lost his glasses at the time...
That is just so excellent
That is just so excellent and Matt could do the catwalk thingy :)
Yeh well, wonder what week
Yeh well, wonder what week they looked at him!:?
Bet he never would have expected that either!
lol Why...Some how the time
lol Why...Some how the time when he wore all black with that hideous green scarf comes streaming back to my mind...*Augh*
baha
And now for my non-news
And now for my non-news personal opinion: Matt being on that list is the biggest joke ever!!!!!
Hmmm...how did he manage
Hmmm...how did he manage that?!