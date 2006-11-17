Just received this press release:

Ben Lummis, NZâ€™s first and most loved Idol, where's he been, whatâ€™s he been up to?

After the hype and launch of his profile onto the NZ music scene in 2004, Ben has been working around NZ and overseas, performing at gigs and events, and remains hugely popular with the public at large and his loyal fans. Heâ€™s been working hard over the last 2 years, writing, developing and producing his own songs, to emerge as an artist on his own right. His first release is his single "Gotta Move" which will be launched November 18 in conjunction with a music video produced for TV and radio airplay.

Ben's music video features radical footage of street krumping, NZ style - hugely popular with youth, in particular Pacific Island and Maori, it's a very unique and cutting edge clip that presents this fresh edgy and aggressive dance form. We believe his music video will be very well received with his loyal fan base and attract new fans once they see the video.

We believe it has tremendous potential within the NZ music industry, within the niche market of R & B , Hip Hop and Krump followers. Itâ€™s a merge of street culture, hip hop & krumping, with Auckland school students and locals being the dancers and actors in the video. Ben has been performing his song in 2006 within the Auckland region at the "Bring It On" stadium sized dance events, before audiences of 15,000+. It has been extremely popular with those who have seen his live performance of the song.

Listen out for him on Life FM at 3:30pm today and The Edge Morning Madhouse at 8am.

The single and music DVD can be ordered via the website from today.

Note: the single will not chart as it has to be available via retail in order to do so.