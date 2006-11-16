5starfallout's new song "Fly Away" has now been added to C4's Select list. To vote for it to be played, TEXT s124 to 4440.
5starfallout are currently touring with Stylus with upcoming gigs in Hamilton, Napier and Auckland. For more details, see their myspace page.
I saw this on C4 last night,
I saw this on C4 last night, I actually couldn't help but laugh :/
is it that bad??
is it that bad??
