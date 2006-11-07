Matt Saunoa's debut single Hold Out has debuted at the top of the singles chart but has failed to reach gold status in its first week. In 2005, Rosita Vai's All I Ask reached Platinum status in its first week.
Hold Out knocked James Morrison's You Give Me Something, also performed on NZ Idol, into the number two spot.
Had to laugh this morning,
Had to laugh this morning, when I heard that Westlife had reached number one in the UK this week with "The Rose" (the first single from their new album) ... and had sold in excess of 35,000 copies in the first week! ;) I realise we don't have anywhere NEAR the population that the UK have, but it's kind of funny thinking about how many "Hold Out" sold in relation to the size of our population!
UK have about 60 million, NZ
UK have about 60 million, NZ 4 million so that would equate to about 2300 here. All we know is that Matt sold in less than 5000. So, he *may* have done (relatively) better than Westlife did :)
per capita yes.
per capita yes.
Westlife are big and flashy and have had the big budjet record Companys behind them to Bank roll them anywhere &anything they want. Advertising campaigns, promo stuff you name it they get it handed to them on a silver platter :)
Then we have Matt who just got 1single and that was it, haha!
Oh, and PS, just for the
Oh, and PS, just for the record, it's not all "handed to them on a silver platter" either ;) They work JOLLY hard all year!
... and also, Westlife have
... and also, Westlife have been in the business for 8 years now! ;) I wasn't really comparing them to Matt, who's just starting out ... I just felt it was funny!
ive not heard his single on
ive not heard his single on the radio station i listen to at all
I have had Matt's single
I have had Matt's single since the 1st of November and it has Matt's face on it.I won it and he signed it!
Wow i really expected a
Wow i really expected a unicorn, a stream and indira to be on the cover instead of *gasps* his face!
I'd prefer that.
I'd prefer that. :P
Well it would be much
Well it would be much prettier lol
the interesting thign will
the interesting thign will be if matts #1 for another week.
The thing with James
The thing with James Morrison being at number 2 is that his album is also high in the album charts and most people will already have the song on that.
Would have been a great choice for single though with Matt and Indira - if it wasn't already a current single!;)
Reading what Stables says in
Reading what Stables says in Womans Day about singles -
"One thing that needs to be printed is that singles sales mean nothing. How many people do you know who have brought a CD single in the last couple of years? No-one buys them! Some weeks in NZ, selling between six and nine hundred copies of a single will make you number one."
He says he's heard there will be an Idol single released soon and that Megan is releasing one too. He thought he may as well release one too and make sure it gets more air-play than Megans!:)
Yup - Stables is right on
Yup - Stables is right on the money there. Singles don't make money for artists normally anyways -- not unless the sales are huge. NZ needs to have iTunes quickly and adapt their single charts like Aussie are to include digital sales.
Bought it today. i wasnt to
Bought it today. i wasnt to impressed that it only had the hold out song them some instrumental. I was liek is that all?
Going by what Matt said and his Album that was "part of his prize" i hope his Album comes out coz i'll be getting that
Gah. I haven't brought It
Gah. I haven't brought It yet.
Why would you?
Why would you?
Why wouldnt you?
Why wouldnt you?
So I have the full Idol
So I have the full Idol singles set :p
(but without Nik :( )
What?! You didn't buy Nik's
What?! You didn't buy Nik's awesome single???!!! :o I'm shocked and appalled! LOL
I even want that but it's
I even want that but it's almost impossible to find
Me too
Me too :(
I'm sure Rosita was x2
I'm sure Rosita was x2 Platinum or was that in the 2nd week?
nope. was on the charts for
nope. was on the charts for 9 weeks and only made 1x platinum
So here's something
So here's something interesting. All I Ask sold in more than twice the number of copies of Hold Out in its first week.
Wow - that's surprising.
Wow - that's surprising.
Not that surprising she has
Not that surprising she has a big family, she's from Auckland and people did actually like her while no one i've talked to cared for Matt and im sure most of his sales were in Levin
That IS quite interesting!!!
That IS quite interesting!!!
Had to happen - wonder for
Had to happen - wonder for how long it will be at no. 1 though?
Awesome as. its only the
Awesome as. its only the first week, interesting to see how long its gonna stay Hmm
home town Levin is so useless! i mean no Music Stores,just The Warehouse. they are so useless they only get their x100 allocation which i think their staff flogged straight away. dirty 'ole town :P
It is very easy to get a
It is very easy to get a number 1 single in New Zealand. Very easy.
I ask the same question,
I ask the same question, Jemma ;) Actually, I guess I was kind of expecting it to be number one for at least the first week, cause most people would have gone out and bought it ... it remains to be seen how LONG it stays at number one, I guess :|
..How? I really wasn't
..How? I really wasn't expecting that. :S