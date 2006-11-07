Top 2: Hold Out debuts at #1

Submitted by The Critic on 7 November, 2006 - 4:54pm

Matt Saunoa's debut single Hold Out has debuted at the top of the singles chart but has failed to reach gold status in its first week. In 2005, Rosita Vai's All I Ask reached Platinum status in its first week.

Hold Out knocked James Morrison's You Give Me Something, also performed on NZ Idol, into the number two spot.

‹ Winner had to pay to make the single? Matt's single predictions ›
Submitted by BIMI on 13 November, 2006 - 12:06pm.

Had to laugh this morning,

Had to laugh this morning, when I heard that Westlife had reached number one in the UK this week with "The Rose" (the first single from their new album) ... and had sold in excess of 35,000 copies in the first week! ;) I realise we don't have anywhere NEAR the population that the UK have, but it's kind of funny thinking about how many "Hold Out" sold in relation to the size of our population!

Submitted by admin on 13 November, 2006 - 12:25pm.

UK have about 60 million, NZ

UK have about 60 million, NZ 4 million so that would equate to about 2300 here. All we know is that Matt sold in less than 5000. So, he *may* have done (relatively) better than Westlife did :)

Submitted by chevy on 13 November, 2006 - 1:05pm.

per capita yes. Westlife are

per capita yes.
Westlife are big and flashy and have had the big budjet record Companys behind them to Bank roll them anywhere &anything they want. Advertising campaigns, promo stuff you name it they get it handed to them on a silver platter :)
Then we have Matt who just got 1single and that was it, haha!

Submitted by BIMI on 13 November, 2006 - 3:47pm.

Oh, and PS, just for the

Oh, and PS, just for the record, it's not all "handed to them on a silver platter" either ;) They work JOLLY hard all year!

Submitted by BIMI on 13 November, 2006 - 3:46pm.

... and also, Westlife have

... and also, Westlife have been in the business for 8 years now! ;) I wasn't really comparing them to Matt, who's just starting out ... I just felt it was funny!

Submitted by rc5781 on 25 April, 2007 - 6:36am.

Butalbital store Butalbital

Butalbital store Butalbital Capsules Online Brand carisoprodol Fed Ex Cheap Carisoprodol Store Discount Tramadol Low Cost Cheapest tramadol sales Carisoprodol Sale Discount Carisoprodol Overnight

Submitted by WgTn_GuRl on 10 November, 2006 - 4:47pm.

ive not heard his single on

ive not heard his single on the radio station i listen to at all

Submitted by idolangel_x13 on 10 November, 2006 - 4:37pm.

I have had Matt's single

I have had Matt's single since the 1st of November and it has Matt's face on it.I won it and he signed it!

Submitted by SingaBoi on 10 November, 2006 - 6:08pm.

Wow i really expected a

Wow i really expected a unicorn, a stream and indira to be on the cover instead of *gasps* his face!

Submitted by Alaina Roar on 13 November, 2006 - 1:00pm.

I'd prefer that.

I'd prefer that. :P

Submitted by SingaBoi on 13 November, 2006 - 4:17pm.

Well it would be much

Well it would be much prettier lol

Submitted by aintnootherman on 9 November, 2006 - 10:45pm.

the interesting thign will

the interesting thign will be if matts #1 for another week.

Submitted by Loyal on 9 November, 2006 - 12:20pm.

The thing with James

The thing with James Morrison being at number 2 is that his album is also high in the album charts and most people will already have the song on that.

Would have been a great choice for single though with Matt and Indira - if it wasn't already a current single!;)

Submitted by Loyal on 9 November, 2006 - 12:17pm.

Reading what Stables says in

Reading what Stables says in Womans Day about singles -

"One thing that needs to be printed is that singles sales mean nothing.  How many people do you know who have brought a CD single in the last couple of years?  No-one buys them!  Some weeks in NZ, selling between six and nine hundred copies of a single will make you number one."

He says he's heard there will be an Idol single released soon and that Megan is releasing one too.  He thought he may as well release one too and make sure it gets more air-play than Megans!:)

Submitted by admin on 9 November, 2006 - 12:28pm.

Yup - Stables is right on

Yup - Stables is right on the money there. Singles don't make money for artists normally anyways -- not unless the sales are huge. NZ needs to have iTunes quickly and adapt their single charts like Aussie are to include digital sales.

Submitted by chevy on 8 November, 2006 - 10:50pm.

Bought it today. i wasnt to

Bought it today. i wasnt to impressed that it only had the hold out song them some instrumental. I was liek is that all?

Going by what Matt said and his Album that was "part of his prize" i hope his Album comes out coz i'll be getting that

Submitted by TuiKiwi on 8 November, 2006 - 8:11pm.

Gah. I haven't brought It

Gah. I haven't brought It yet. 

Submitted by SingaBoi on 8 November, 2006 - 10:20pm.

Why would you?

Why would you?

Submitted by chevy on 8 November, 2006 - 10:47pm.

Why wouldnt you?

Why wouldnt you?

Submitted by TuiKiwi on 8 November, 2006 - 10:32pm.

So I have the full Idol

So I have the full Idol singles set :p

(but without Nik :( )

Submitted by BIMI on 9 November, 2006 - 9:33am.

What?! You didn't buy Nik's

What?! You didn't buy Nik's awesome single???!!! :o I'm shocked and appalled! LOL

Submitted by SingaBoi on 9 November, 2006 - 4:46pm.

I even want that but it's

I even want that but it's almost impossible to find

Submitted by TuiKiwi on 9 November, 2006 - 9:45pm.

Me too

Me too :(

Submitted by SingaBoi on 8 November, 2006 - 2:03pm.

I'm sure Rosita was x2

I'm sure Rosita was x2 Platinum or was that in the 2nd week?

Submitted by The Critic on 8 November, 2006 - 2:10pm.

nope. was on the charts for

nope. was on the charts for 9 weeks and only made 1x platinum

Submitted by The Critic on 8 November, 2006 - 10:05am.

So here's something

So here's something interesting. All I Ask sold in more than twice the number of copies of Hold Out in its first week.

Submitted by admin on 8 November, 2006 - 1:37pm.

Wow - that's surprising.

Wow - that's surprising.

Submitted by SingaBoi on 8 November, 2006 - 2:01pm.

Not that surprising she has

Not that surprising she has a big family, she's from Auckland and people did actually like her while no one i've talked to cared for Matt and im sure most of his sales were in Levin

Submitted by BIMI on 8 November, 2006 - 1:20pm.

That IS quite interesting!!!

That IS quite interesting!!!

Submitted by hideousrockboy on 8 November, 2006 - 9:31am.

Had to happen - wonder for

Had to happen - wonder for how long it will be at no. 1 though?

Submitted by chevy on 7 November, 2006 - 7:53pm.

Awesome as. its only the

Awesome as. its only the first week, interesting to see how long its gonna stay Hmm

home town Levin is so useless! i mean no Music Stores,just The Warehouse. they are so useless they only get their x100 allocation which i think their staff flogged straight away. dirty 'ole town :P

Submitted by admin on 7 November, 2006 - 5:33pm.

It is very easy to get a

It is very easy to get a number 1 single in New Zealand. Very easy.

Submitted by BIMI on 7 November, 2006 - 5:32pm.

I ask the same question,

I ask the same question, Jemma ;) Actually, I guess I was kind of expecting it to be number one for at least the first week, cause most people would have gone out and bought it ... it remains to be seen how LONG it stays at number one, I guess :|

Submitted by Jemma on 7 November, 2006 - 5:27pm.

..How? I really wasn't

..How? I really wasn't expecting that. :S

My discussions