Classic Hits said this morning that a reliable source had told them that there was a clause in the winner's contract which said that they had to pay for the recording of their single out of the $50,000.
If that's true, then saying they win $50,000 AND a recording contract is really misleading! What do you think?
so dumb
According to SPP, the single
According to SPP, the single was not paid for out of the $50,000
Well, pleased to have you
Well, pleased to have you confirm that!
Sheesh, thank god.Ã‚Â That
Sheesh, thank god. That would have been completely rotten of them to make the winner pay for the single .
Good. Do you know how much
Good. Do you know how much roughly it costs to make and distribute a single?
I'm sure Ben could tell you,
I'm sure Ben could tell you, scap ;)
how long is a piece of string??
it could have been anywhere from $500 to $5000 to record it. It costs around $0.60 per disc to manufacture but that depends on quantity. Distribution aint that bad because the costs are passed on.
Twice as long as it is from the middle to the end :D
Nice!
Nice! :-)
So I wonder how much Ben is
So I wonder how much Ben is looking at. He could so have done with that money to help his singing career along - because that's what he would have used it for! Well not all of it I suppose but whatever was needed.
Wonder how Luke managed it.:?
I'm surprised Matt signed
I'm surprised Matt signed the contract if that's the case.
It would have been a case of
It would have been a case of sign the contract & get a single or don't sign it & you don't get a single! And it would have looked really dum to win idol & then not even come out with a single! Its a lose lose situation really :(
It gets worse!Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Not a
It gets worse!:( Not a prize at all then, just a condition that they have to pay for a single! Hope it was worth it!
Did Indira have to pay too then, even though her's won't be released?
WHAT!? How freaking stupid!
WHAT!? How freaking stupid! This seasons getting worse even though it's OVER! What a farce...
Some prize!
Some prize! :(
so agree with you there
so agree with you there BIMI...that is so stupid