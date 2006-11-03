Top 2: Winner had to pay to make the single?

Submitted by admin on 3 November, 2006 - 9:09am

Classic Hits said this morning that a reliable source had told them that there was a clause in the winner's contract which said that they had to pay for the recording of their single out of the $50,000.

If that's true, then saying they win $50,000 AND a recording contract is really misleading! What do you think?

Submitted by pistool on 26 December, 2006 - 9:37pm.

Submitted by rc5781 on 25 April, 2007 - 6:37am.

Submitted by idolangel_x13 on 3 November, 2006 - 4:15pm.

Submitted by The Critic on 3 November, 2006 - 1:22pm.

Submitted by Loyal on 6 November, 2006 - 3:14pm.

Submitted by hideousrockboy on 5 November, 2006 - 8:20am.

Submitted by Scap on 3 November, 2006 - 1:24pm.

Submitted by BIMI on 4 November, 2006 - 12:18pm.

Submitted by The Critic on 3 November, 2006 - 2:02pm.

it could have been anywhere from $500 to $5000 to record it. It costs around $0.60 per disc to manufacture but that depends on quantity. Distribution aint that bad because the costs are passed on.

Submitted by Jaynee on 6 November, 2006 - 5:17pm.

Twice as long as it is from the middle to the end :D

Submitted by hideousrockboy on 7 November, 2006 - 12:02pm.

Submitted by Loyal on 6 November, 2006 - 3:18pm.

Wonder how Luke managed it.:?

Submitted by Nellie on 3 November, 2006 - 12:33pm.

Submitted by bobrooster on 3 November, 2006 - 12:39pm.

Submitted by Loyal on 3 November, 2006 - 12:09pm.

Did Indira have to pay too then, even though her's won't be released?

Submitted by Rogue State of Mind on 3 November, 2006 - 10:18am.

Submitted by BIMI on 3 November, 2006 - 9:35am.

Submitted by WgTn_GuRl on 3 November, 2006 - 10:45am.

My discussions