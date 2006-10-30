Top 2: Matt's interview on ZM

Stu and Jacqui will be interviewing Matt tonight on ZM and are keen to hear YOUR questions for Matt - ask interesting ones here (cos I'm sure he'd had been asked all the cliche ones already like how he's spending the $$).

Y hello there, UM just

Y hello there, UM just quickly wanna say that Stu And I were the "ZM HOSTS" that interviewed him and in not 1 part of the interview did we ever say  "Yes i suppose you do get people out there who wanna pull you down" HAHA I think its funny that you say that though!!!!

Jacqui

LOL thanks for clearing that

LOL thanks for clearing that up.

can someone please give us a

can someone please give us a recap on waht was said on ZM

I only heard a bit, later in

I only heard a bit, later in the show.  Jacqui said they were talking to Matt from NZ Idol, that they had already asked him about claims he stole a PSP, which he denied, and about the claim he was caught smoking dope in the house, which he denied. 

Then they asked about claims he had a throat infection, which he didn't deny, but explained that it wasn't actually infected, just a scare. 

The rest was pretty boring, Matt just said he watched season 1 and felt he couldn't have competed well against that Top 10

oops EDIT I meant to say Matt  said he felt he COULD have competed well against the season 1 top 10 and that gave him the confidence to audition again, even though he didn't get through the season 1 auditions.

cool thanks for that

cool thanks for that idoltoday

Matt just said he watched

Matt just said he watched season 1 and felt he couldn't have competed well against that Top 10

Of course he couldn't have! ;) The top 10 from S1 were SOOOOO great!! :)

Ok, so I'm biased! :p

Recap?

Oh and there was also the

Oh and there was also the issue of someone who went commando on stage....all was revealed during the dress rehearsal - one guess

All was revealed?! That

All was revealed?! That sounds baaaaaaaaad! ;) LOL

Matt said he DID take the

Matt said he DID take the PSP from the studio but the intention wasn't to steal it.

Where was he going to take it? Back to the idol house? It's all idol aint it?

so did zm say something

so did zm say something during the interview with Matt to confirm the rumor that he stole the psp?? i did not hear the interview...so wish i did now

i heard it, it was spoken

i heard it, it was spoken about but in the very political correct way. Something was suspicious, it was as tho ZM didnt wanna go in to the issue all that much

ZM Host now we know there was an episode with a PSP that you took it

Matt, yeah.... (something quietly obscure that i couldnt make out) but went along the lines of tall poppy syndrome

ZM Host, yes i suppose you do get people out there who wanna pull you down.

Which would explain why he

Which would explain why he gave it to his partner.....

Thanks Phantz I was

Thanks Phantz I was wondering if he'd answered that one :)

*doesn't know what to believe about this whole issue anymore* Ah well.

So were any worth-while

So were any worth-while question asked of Matt?  If so, what ones and what did he reply?

I thought this thread is

I thought this thread is suppose to be about questions for Matt for the zm show, not these little pathetic comments about Indira and how she LOST for goodness sake doesn't she have a thread of her own HAHAHAHAHA....

Peace out.

That's what I was

That's what I was thinking!  What happened to the interesting questions for Matt?

Matt, someone who looked

Matt, someone who looked like you tried to punch me in the face the other night - I got a photo of him lying on the floor after he swinged and missed. If by a slim chance it really was you can I send the pic to you and get it autographed? (I was wearing a 'Kiss' t-shirt and sunglasses at night if it helps jog your memory).

Regards, hideousrockboy.

You wear your sunglasses at

You wear your sunglasses at night?
So you can so you can..
Watch him weave then breathe his story lines?

Skirty does this to me *has

Skirty does this to me *has no idea of the song* :-?

I read that Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, and The Rolling Stones are the only people cool enough to be able to wear sunglasses at night ... everyone else who does it is a poser. *poses*

OFF TOPIC:

OFF TOPIC:

Sorry! :D I don't do it often :? Do I?

I got your txt, yes i'm heaps better :) thank you!!

Good to hear! Off topic is

Good to hear! :-)

Off topic is cool.  I slept in the sun on a park bench this morning, it's great ... reminds me of the time I had to live in my car for a while.

*waves to moderators*

*jumps on the moderators* XD

*jumps on the moderators* XD

*jumps on Alaina*

*jumps on Alaina*

Sage-femmeÃ‚Â - you will have

Sage-femme - you will have to get a proper grasp of spelling and grammar before people will even begin to take your arguments seriously. Because you just look like a fool.

who the hell is this

who the hell is this sage-femme? LOL go back to bed WISE WOMAN. You'll be late to your class tomorrow.

LOL. Chev, trying to cover up :P

LOL. Chev, trying to cover up :P

when the cats away the mice will play ;)

when the cats away the mice will play ;)

sage-femme needs some sleep.

sage-femme needs some sleep.

re-edit and have a great night :)

re-edit and have a great night :)

Admin! You should ban the

Admin! You should ban the bitter spammer!

I just logged on... very

I just logged on... very little sleep last night and I just said goodbye to my friends who came for dinner. What's up?

eh oh. my apologies

eh oh. my apologies moderators :(

everything was going okay untill someone turned up. but i apologise otherwise and sorry

hehe! we all love fun& games on IB :P

hehe! we all love fun& games on IB :P

You crack me up. 1) I'm not

You crack me up.

1) I'm not a die-hard Matt fan. I didn't vote for him. I simply prefered his voice over Indira's.
2) Admin's not in a position to tell anyone who and who not to like. However, I am in the position to tell you that you're a moron.
3) If all you talk about at work is Matt winning Idol, I think you need some workplace training on how to get a life.
4) I love how you attack someone's physical appearance to get your point across. It further cements your position as an IdolBlog moron. I'm fat, want me to sit on you?

1. Chevy wasn't the one who

1. Chevy wasn't the one who said to ban you. I was.
2. I am unemployed. But no one in my workplace ever talked about Idol. Ever. (I only left a week ago too...)
3. Maybe you should go and watch Nip/Tuck instead of fighting a losing battle.

I am THE NELLIE. I never lose.

Can you honestly not spell "Idol"?

Can you honestly not spell \"Idol\"?

lmao shot nellie

lmao shot nellie

He can barely wobble with

He can barely wobble with ease let alone 'dance!!!

LOL! I have to agree with you there :D

was my questian said? i left

was my questian said? i left a few mins ago!!

lmao this is a magnet for

lmao this is a magnet for chevy :P

saggy femmie, you are such a sore loser who just cant and never will accept New Zealanders have voted completely opposite to what you just said. and all this BS about the PSP? f.f.s is that your weak line of defense because no media ar'nt really gonna run with it because they just cant be bothered hahaha!

And this low budjet crap about Horror whenua Fans? lmao shame they had more txt vote power then you ever will,along with the majority of New Zealanders who voted Matt on merits, voice,performance and dance..lol

