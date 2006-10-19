Indira Moala and Matthew Saunoa will be returning home this weekend to bid thanks to their friends, families and the local fans that have voted them through to the Grand Final.
Indira and Matt will be performing and signing for their many hometown fans in local events hosted by Dominic Bowden.
Matt's homecoming:
Date: Saturday October 21
Time: from 1.30pm
Place: Levin Mall
Indira's homecoming:
Date: Sunday October 22
Time: from 9.30am
Place: 34 Barry's Point Rd, Takapuna (Kathmandu building, formerly known as Pendos building)
The two homecoming events kick off NZ IDOL's final week and the countdown to the NZ IDOL Grand Final where the top two contestants will battle it out for the NZ IDOL title and the prize package which includes a record contract, a brand new Daihatsu Terios and $50,000 cash.
On Sunday October 22, Indira and Matt will perform in the last of the studio shows. Each Idol will sing their three favourite songs from this year's competition. Voting lines will open at the end of the show and viewers will have a full week in which to vote for the contestant they want to win.
On Monday October 23 they will battle it out on stage in a special head-to-head concert in which each of the contestants will perform a selection of songs. They will also each perform this year's winner's single for the first time. The concert will be broadcast live from Auckland's Bruce Mason Theatre.
And on Sunday October 29, Matt and Indira will perform on stage alongside in the Grand Final which will also feature performances from the other top 10 contestants and some very special surprise guests. The Grand Final will be broadcast live from Auckland's St James Theatre at 7.30pm on TV2.
With voting numbers for last Monday's top 3 results show being the highest for any NZ IDOL episode outside a final, this year's Grand Final is shaping up to be the closest yet.
Don't miss the countdown to the 2006 NZ IDOL Grand Final:
I am working tomorrow 6-12
I am working tomorrow 6-12 then taking the winks down to the Mall to see Matt perform.
Hopefully the local Maori kapa haka group will do a curtain raiser. Also the local Pacific Islander community will put on a show too :) that'll be an awesome buzz! :D
ohh yeahhh! somebody is getting rich$$ :O
i bet the TV Companys? get a % Cut out of the Voda& Telecon cash flow
Interesting, I guess the
Interesting, I guess the show on the 22nd will be some sort of Idol journey special?
Edit: After a momentary relapse, I think I've got the gist of things... So when will the voting lines open? After Sundays show or Monday?
i cant wait! hope one of the
i cant wait! hope one of the guests is steve!
They aren't even invited
Its not!
Surprise guests now would
Surprise guests now would that mean Rosita and Ben L? Not getting my hopes up, but it would certainly add something to the show if they were to sing together!:)
So is Monday another show like the Sunday show but with different songs?