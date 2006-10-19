Indira Moala and Matthew Saunoa will be returning home this weekend to bid thanks to their friends, families and the local fans that have voted them through to the Grand Final.

Indira and Matt will be performing and signing for their many hometown fans in local events hosted by Dominic Bowden.

Matt's homecoming:

Date: Saturday October 21

Time: from 1.30pm

Place: Levin Mall

Indira's homecoming:

Date: Sunday October 22

Time: from 9.30am

Place: 34 Barry's Point Rd, Takapuna (Kathmandu building, formerly known as Pendos building)

The two homecoming events kick off NZ IDOL's final week and the countdown to the NZ IDOL Grand Final where the top two contestants will battle it out for the NZ IDOL title and the prize package which includes a record contract, a brand new Daihatsu Terios and $50,000 cash.

On Sunday October 22, Indira and Matt will perform in the last of the studio shows. Each Idol will sing their three favourite songs from this year's competition. Voting lines will open at the end of the show and viewers will have a full week in which to vote for the contestant they want to win.

On Monday October 23 they will battle it out on stage in a special head-to-head concert in which each of the contestants will perform a selection of songs. They will also each perform this year's winner's single for the first time. The concert will be broadcast live from Auckland's Bruce Mason Theatre.

And on Sunday October 29, Matt and Indira will perform on stage alongside in the Grand Final which will also feature performances from the other top 10 contestants and some very special surprise guests. The Grand Final will be broadcast live from Auckland's St James Theatre at 7.30pm on TV2.

With voting numbers for last Monday's top 3 results show being the highest for any NZ IDOL episode outside a final, this year's Grand Final is shaping up to be the closest yet.

Don't miss the countdown to the 2006 NZ IDOL Grand Final: